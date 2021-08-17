Why Is Jeff Bezos Suing NASA? Lawsuit Over Lunar Lander Contract

Jeff Bezos suing NASA saying the lunar landing contract was “Unfair”.. and we all appreciate how fairness is a key corporate value for Amazon don’t we.. #CorporateGreed

While Bezos calls out what he views as anti-competition in the NASA contract sphere, others aren't so sure. It's possible that the Blue Origin team just wants a slice of the $2.9 billion pie that Musk is currently cashing in on. However, it's also possible that Bezos thinks his company can get the job done.