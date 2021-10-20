In-N-Out Burger Owner Lynsi Snyder on Forbes 400 Billionaires List

Lynsi Snyder is the owner of the In-N-Out Burger chain , one of Forbes’ 400 richest individuals , and the bass player in a rock band. Many people want to know about Snyder’s professional life—including her career history and net worth—and her personal life—including details about her parents and her political views.

Lynsi Snyder is one of the most successful American billionaire businesswomen. She is the owner and heiress of the In-N-Out Burger chain.

On Oct. 14, the San Francisco Department of Public Health shut down an In-N-Out Burger restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf because the staff wasn’t properly verifying customers’ COVID-19 vaccine documentation .

Snyder’s net worth is more than $4.2 billion, according to Forbes. She was listed as the 831st-richest person in the world and 269th on the Forbes 400. For a decade, Snyder steadily received stake in In-N-Out as part of a complicated trust set up by her grandparents.

What are Lynsi Snyder’s politics?

It's surprising that In-N-Out Burger, a company headquartered in the liberal state of California, would donate money to the Republican Party. In 2018, the California Democratic Party called for a boycott of the hamburger chain after discovering that In-N-Out Burger had donated $25,000 to the Republican Party.

The news sent Republican lawmakers and supporters flocking to the restaurants for burgers and selfies touting the company’s values. In-N-Out Burger also donated to the Republican Party in 2016 and 2017.

The boycott of In-N-Out Burger failed mainly because the company also made donations to Democratic-affiliated groups over the same period. The company has built a strong reputation as being a good employer that's committed to providing fair wages and benefits to its employees. When it comes to political affiliation, In-N-Out Burger appears to be an equal-opportunity organization.

