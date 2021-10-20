In-N-Out Burger Owner Lynsi Snyder on Forbes 400 Billionaires List

In-N-Out Burger Owner Lynsi Snyder on Forbes 400 Billionaires ListBy Ambrish Shah
Oct. 20 2021, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Lynsi Snyder is the owner of the In-N-Out Burger chain, one of Forbes’ 400 richest individuals, and the bass player in a rock band. Many people want to know about Snyder’s professional life—including her career history and net worth—and her personal life—including details about her parents and her political views.
Lynsi Snyder
Businesswoman
Net worth: $4.2 billion (estimated and unconfirmed)
Lynsi Snyder is one of the most successful American billionaire businesswomen. She is the owner and heiress of the In-N-Out Burger chain.
Birthdate: May 5, 1982
Birthplace: Glendora, California
Nationality: American
Partner: Sean Ellingson
On Oct. 14, the San Francisco Department of Public Health shut down an In-N-Out Burger restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf because the staff wasn’t properly verifying customers’ COVID-19 vaccine documentation.
Lynsi Snyder’s net worth
Snyder’s net worth is more than $4.2 billion, according to Forbes. She was listed as the 831st-richest person in the world and 269th on the Forbes 400. For a decade, Snyder steadily received stake in In-N-Out as part of a complicated trust set up by her grandparents.
What are Lynsi Snyder’s politics?
It's surprising that In-N-Out Burger, a company headquartered in the liberal state of California, would donate money to the Republican Party. In 2018, the California Democratic Party called for a boycott of the hamburger chain after discovering that In-N-Out Burger had donated $25,000 to the Republican Party.
The news sent Republican lawmakers and supporters flocking to the restaurants for burgers and selfies touting the company’s values. In-N-Out Burger also donated to the Republican Party in 2016 and 2017.
The boycott of In-N-Out Burger failed mainly because the company also made donations to Democratic-affiliated groups over the same period. The company has built a strong reputation as being a good employer that's committed to providing fair wages and benefits to its employees. When it comes to political affiliation, In-N-Out Burger appears to be an equal-opportunity organization.
Lynsi Snyder’s personal life
Snyder was born on May 5, 1982, in Glendora, Calif. She's the daughter of Harry Guy Snyder and Lynda Lou. Snyder is married and has been married four times. Currently, she is married to former In-N-Out employee Sean Ellingson. The couple has a son together.
Harry and Esther Snyder, Lynsi's grandparents, started the renowned In-N-Out Burger business in 1948. Lynsi was named the sixth president of In-N-Out Burger in January 2010. Snyder gained complete ownership of the business when she was 35 years old. Currently, In-N-Out Burger has over 350 outlets with annual revenues of $600 million.
In-N-Out store closes after it defies COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The In-N-Out Burger restaurant at Fisherman's Wharf has reopened for takeaway after being temporarily closed down by San Francisco’s health department on Oct. 14. The restaurant breached COVID-19 health regulations by not verifying patrons for proof of vaccination. It's the only restaurant in San Francisco that has been forced to close due to the vaccine mandate.
In-N-Out Burger claims that it correctly displayed local health directives regarding mask and vaccination requirements, but the store said that it wouldn't enforce the requirements.
Two years ago, Snyder noted that In-N-Out Burger being overly religious dates back to the 1990s. It started with her now-deceased uncle writing Bible verses on soda glasses, like John 3:16. When Synder discovered Jesus, she also wrote Bible verses on fry containers.