MacKenzie Scott Announces $2.7 Billion in Philanthropic Gifts

MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon centibillionaire Jeff Bezos, has become well known for her charitable donations over the past several years. Scott , whose net worth is well into the billions since her split from Bezos in 2019, is now a philanthropist who has signed the Giving Pledge.

Scott, who is also a novelist, publicly announced her most recent round of donations on June 15 via a post on the Medium website.

MacKenzie Scott’s philosophy on giving

Author David Callahan wrote about Scott in his book The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age (AP). He said that Scott differs from most philanthropists in that she doesn’t seek to control the organizations who receive her donations.

“MacKenzie Scott is doing something quite differently. She’s finding groups who have their own ideas and empowering them to do their work,” stated Callahan.

Scott signed the Giving Pledge not long after her divorce settlement. That initiative, led by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates and Melinda Gates, urges the world’s billionaires to pledge to donate at least half their wealth. Her new husband Dan Jewett has joined Scott in signing the pledge.

Scott’s charitable contributions no doubt provide a sharp contrast to the recent scathing ProPublica report about billionaires avoiding taxes.

