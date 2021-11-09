Most of Ivy Love Getty’s Net Worth Might Come From Family Fortune

Most of Ivy Love Getty’s Net Worth Might Come From Family FortuneBy Jennifer Farrington
Nov. 9 2021, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Ivy Love Getty is more than just the heiress to her great grandfather Jean Paul Getty’s oil fortune. She’s also a model and artist who comes from a long line of successful individuals. Who is Getty and what is her net worth?
Ivy Love Getty
Model and Artist
Net worth: $5 billion (not confirmed)
Ivy Love Getty is a model, artist, and heir to the Getty family fortune. She was born and raised in California. Getty’s great grandfather, J. Paul Getty, held significant status in the Getty Oil Company and helped grow the family fortune. It's assumed that Ivy Love Getty inherited the $5 billion that her father was in line to receive after his passing in 2020.
Spouse: Tobias Alexander Engel
Children: None
How did the Getty family build its fortune?
Ivy Love Getty was born into a wealthy family. Her great grandfather, J. Paul Getty, was an American industrialist born in December 1892. He held a controlling interest in the Getty Oil Company and founded the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles.
Around 1973, just before he passed, J. Paul Getty was reportedly worth $2 billion, which earned him the title of being the richest man in the world at that time. In addition to being known for helping grow his family’s fortune, J. Paul Getty was also recognized for refusing to pay his grandson’s ransom of $17 million after he was kidnapped by an Italian gang.
After his grandson’s severed ear was sent to a newspaper in Rome, J. Paul Getty paid the gang $2.7 million for his freedom. The story is depicted in the thriller All the Money in the World.
Getty’s grandmother, Ann Getty, was an interior designer and philanthropist who was known for indulging in the finer things in life—designer clothes and diamonds. Her father, John Gilbert Getty, who passed away in 2020 as a result of an overdose and heart complications, was a musician and the heir to the $5 billion Getty fortune.
Leaving behind his daughter, Ivy Love Getty, it's assumed that she became next in line to collect the $5 billion fortune. Although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, Getty’s presumed net worth is around $5 billion if her father’s inheritance was passed down.
Ivy Love Getty had a lavish wedding in California.
The Getty family has been making headlines for decades. Getty is the most recent member of the family to draw attention to the family name. On Nov. 8, Vogue shared highlights from Getty’s weekend wedding, which took place in California.
Getty’s wedding “kicked off with a British Invasion Mod Party at The Palace of Fine Arts” located in San Francisco. The wedding festivities continued the next day at the Log Cabin on Presidio with “IV drips ready for anyone in need of help recovering from the night before,” reported Vogue.
A rehearsal followed, and the next morning, Getty started preparing for the ceremony that would allow her and Tobias Alexander Engel to tie the knot. Getty’s wedding was anything but plain. It was classy, elegant, and timeless. Her bridesmaids wore Maison Martin Margiela Haute Couture and she walked the aisle in a John Galliano for Maison Margiela Haute Couture.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officiated the ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco.
How much does Ivy Love Getty make working for Ford Models?
Most of Getty’s net worth likely comes from the family fortune she likely inherited, although she does work for Ford Models. According to Glassdoor, professional fashion model salaries range anywhere from $380 to $474 an hour.
Considering Getty’s history, her salary might fall into this range or it could be higher.
Ivy Love Getty is also an artist
Some of Getty’s artwork can be seen on her Instagram page @ivylovegettyart. The Instagram page currently has 1,075 followers and was started in August 2017. It isn’t clear how much artwork Getty has sold.