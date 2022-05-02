Anna Wintour’s Wealth Is More Than Just Money—She Has Power and Status

Anna Wintour is a journalist, editor, and fashion icon. She's often recognized for her role at Vogue and for the many others she's taken on, including global chief content officer for Condé Nast. Wintour is known for her signature dark sunglasses and bob haircut, and orchestrating the Met Gala.

Birthdate: Nov. 3, 1949

Birthplace: London, England

Education: Queen's College London, North London Collegiate School (she dropped out in 1966)

Spouse: Shelby Bryan (2004), David Shaffer (1984–1999)

Kids: 2