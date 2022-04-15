Rihanna's Shoe Designer Amina Muaddi Has a Net Worth in the Millions

Rihanna's Shoe Designer Amina Muaddi Has a Net Worth in the MillionsBy Danielle Letenyei
Apr. 15 2022, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Rumors that Rihanna’s rapper boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky is cheating on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi aren’t true, say sources close to the couple. Still, that hasn't stopped people from piling attention on the rumored other woman.
The shoe designer has a long history with both halves of the couple and an impressive net worth.
Who is Amina Muaddi and what is her net worth?
Muaddi is a Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer who has been working for Rihanna’s Fenty brand since 2018. Her first collection for the Fenty brand was released in 2020. Muaddi’s net worth is estimated at over $7 million, according to several different online sites.
As a girl growing up in Romania, Muaddi dreamed of working in the fashion industry one day. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Muaddi said her main “style icon” was her mother.
“She was always elegant and passionate about style,” Muaddi told Vogue. “I would try on her shoes even when I could barely walk in them. She always took care of herself and took such care in the way she dressed, so she was my introduction to this world and led to my passions.”
She studied at the European Institute of Design in Milan, after which she worked as an assistant stylist for fashion publications such as Vogue Italy, GQ, and Condé Nast.
“I love what I do, so it doesn’t feel like a job,” Muaddi told Vogue in 2020. “Fashion is my life, and it takes all my time.”
In 2013, Muaddi co-founded the luxury shoe brand Oscar Tiye. Her first collection under the brand was featured in Vogue Italy’s “Who Is On Next” presentation during the 2014 Milan Fashion Week.
Muaddi broke off from Oscar Tiye in 2017 to start her own Amina Muaddi shoe line. Her shoes have been worn by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid.
Muaddi met Rihanna through Fenty stylist Jahleel Weaver.
Jahleel Weaver, deputy creative director with Rihanna’s Fenty brand, introduced Muaddi to the pop star. After seeing Muaddi’s shoe designs on social media, Weaver reached out to her to buy a pair for Rihanna, the Guardian reports.
Muaddi and Rihanna met in person for the first time at a party in Paris. Muaddi found the singer to be “very warm and very sassy,” she told the Guardian. “If I design a shoe, I want Rihanna to want to wear it,” Muaddi told a Guardian reporter in July 2020.
The two were drawn together by their similar styles, Muaddi told Harper’s Bazaar in July 2020.
“It was very simple really and felt like a natural fit. We wanted to create shoes that would make every woman feel a little bit like Rihanna,” Muaddi told Harper’s Bazaar.
Muaddi, Rihanna, and Weaver received a Footwear News Achievement Award for the Fenty collection they collaborated on together.
Muaddi also collaborated with A$AP Rocky.
That same year, Muaddi also collaborated with A$AP Rocky on a collection of stilettos. A$AP was already dating Rihanna at the time.
“We’ve been working on this collab for more than a year. We’re so excited to finally share it with the world. 🦋🌐 Thank you @voguemagazine @vogue. AWGE X AMINA MUADDI is now available at select retailers worldwide,” Muaddi wrote in a Dec. 11, 2020, Instagram post.