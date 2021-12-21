Lorne Michaels' Politics: Info on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Creator

Michaels, who co-created Saturday Night Live in 1975, revealed to New York Magazine in 2014 that he had registered as an Independent.

“Our job—and it sounds too grand to say and none of us ever say it—is speaking truth to power,” he said of the SNL team. “I’m registered as an Independent, not because everything that we do would be undermined if we were partisan—Jon Stewart has that role. Us? Theoretically, whoever it is in power, we’re against them.”