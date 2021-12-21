Motown Founder Berry Gordy Receives Kennedy Center Honors

As a record executive, Gordy also fostered the talent of The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, Lionel Richie, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and other famous recording acts.

But Motown Records was a multimedia enterprise, and Gordy's artists were some of the first Black performers on the TV show American Bandstand and The Ed Sullivan Show, The Kennedy Center reports.