ViacomCBS Gave the Green Light to a Reimagined Version of "I Love Lucy"

When CBS brought I Love Lucy to screen, Arnaz agreed to a salary cut for himself and Ball in exchange for 100-percent ownership of the show. In 1956, he sold the show’s 180 episodes to CBS for $4.3 million. Ball filed for divorce from Arnaz in 1960 and bought him out of Desilu two years later. She ran the company until 1967, when she sold it to Gulf + Western Industries, which turned the company into Paramount Television. That eventually became a Viacom subsidiary that morphed into CBS Studios.