Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz’s Daughter Says "Being the Ricardos" Is “Amazing”

Afterward, though, Lucie resisted showbiz fame. “I’ve been well known for, well, really ever since I was born, because of whose daughter I was, and I’ve never had a burning ambition to be famous,” she told the Los Angeles Times in 1985. “I grew up with it; I know what it’s like. Some of it is great, but you know what? We still have spots in our lawn where the grass won’t grow. And the loss of privacy—having everybody knowing every little thing you do—is a pain. It really is.”