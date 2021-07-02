Andrew Ross Sorkin and Aaron Sorkin Share More Than a Last Name

True, Andrew Ross Sorkin and Aaron Sorkin are not related, but they have other similarities aside from their last name. They’re both TV creators who graduated from the same high school.

Andrew also isn’t related to another famous Sorkin, as he clarified on Twitter in 2009. “Since I keep getting asked all weekend, I’m not related to Aaron Sorkin, nor am I related to Ira Lee Sorkin,” he tweeted at the time. “Sorry to disappoint.”

To clear up any confusion, here are details on all three men.