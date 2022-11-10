Fans of 'The Crown' Are Curious About Dodi Fayed's Father, Mohamed Al-Fayed

Born in Alexandria, Egypt, Al-Fayed once claimed to be the son of wealthy cotton growers, but he later admitted to being the son of a school teacher, per The Independent. Al-Fayed has four siblings: Ali, Salah, Soaad, and Safia. According to the BBC, he also later added the "Al" prefix to his name in the 1970s.

Currently, Al-Fayed is still alive at the age of 93.