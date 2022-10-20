Zara and Mike Tindall Earn Their Own Millions, Don't Rely on Royal Family
Zara and Mike Tindall are a U.K. power duo. Mike, a former rugby union player, and Zara, a part of the extended royal family, married in 2011. So, does their wealth reflect their social status?
Here’s the tea on the Tindalls’ combined net worth, plus where that money stems from on both sides of the marriage.
Zara and Mike Tindall have worked hard to grow their net worth.
Mike won the 2003 World Cup for rugby and played professionally from 2000–2011. Originally from West Yorkshire, U.K., he had a relatively modest upbringing as the son of a banker and social worker (though he did have the privilege of attending a private school where his father coached rugby). His ancestors were landowning craftspeople.
Zara had a completely different upbringing. Her maiden name, Phillips, gives credence to her status as a member of the British Royal Family. She is the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, as well as the oldest granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She also is an athlete — an equestrian and Olympic silver medalist.
Zara and Mike Tindall focus on their family and charity work.
Today, the Tindalls focus heavily on their family and charity work. They have three children, Mia Grace (2014), Lena Elizabeth (2018), and Lucas Philip (2021). While Zara is 20th in line to the royal throne, her oldest daughter Mia is 21st.
Mike has served as a celebrity ambassador for a variety of charities over the years, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, Legion Foundation, and more. He has also served as an ambassador for other brand partnerships outside of the philanthropic sector.
Zara is associated with a spinal cord injury research organization called Inspire, The Caudwell Charitable Trust, and more. She has earned money through a jewelry line and other sporadic ventures.
Zara and Mike Tindall
Royal family member and former rugby player
Net worth: $25 million (est.)
Zara Tindall, a member of the British Royal Family and 20th in line to the throne, is said to be worth upwards of $20 million independently. Mike Tindall reportedly brings a net worth of about $5 million to the marriage. The Tindalls' net worth will likely increase with inheritance over time.
- Marriage year: 2011
- Children: 3 (Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth, Lucas)
- Mike Tindall's birthplace: West Yorkshire
- Zara Tindall's birthplace: London
- Current residence: Gatcombe Park Estate near Minchinhampton
- Zara Tindall's brand deals: Zara has profited from deals with brands like Musto, Rolex, Range Rover, and Calleija jewelry, as well as partnering with VST Enterprises Limited for the VHealth Passport along with her husband.
- Mike Tindall's brand deals: Mike will reportedly appear on the upcoming season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. He previously appeared on The Jump and has had lucrative brand deals with Pureis CBD, VHealth Passport by VST Enterprises Limited, and more.
Zara and Mike Tindall’s estimated net worth is in line with their social status.
When estimating Mike and Zara’s net worth, one thing is for sure: As a member of the royal family, Zara is poised to eventually receive a substantial inheritance (her mother, born in 1950, is still alive). In the meantime, Zara's net worth alone is estimated to be £14.4 million (or the equivalent of $20 million). With her husband’s brand deals and storied sports career, that number is likely at least a few million quid higher. Reports suggest that Mike's net worth could be upwards of $5 million.