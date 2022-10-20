Zara and Mike Tindall Earn Their Own Millions, Don't Rely on Royal Family

When estimating Mike and Zara’s net worth, one thing is for sure: As a member of the royal family, Zara is poised to eventually receive a substantial inheritance (her mother, born in 1950, is still alive). In the meantime, Zara's net worth alone is estimated to be £14.4 million (or the equivalent of $20 million). With her husband’s brand deals and storied sports career, that number is likely at least a few million quid higher. Reports suggest that Mike's net worth could be upwards of $5 million.