Queen Elizabeth II Barbie Dolls Sell for Hundreds Following Her Death

According to ABC News, Mattel modeled the doll’s outfit on the one Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day.

“Inspired by one of the queen’s most iconic looks, this collectible Barbie doll is dressed in an elegant ivory gown and blue riband adorned with decorations of order,” Mattel’s description adds. “A stunning crown and matching accessories complete her regal ensemble. Featuring premium packaging that’s ideal for display, the Queen Elizabeth II Barbie doll makes a great gift for collectors.”