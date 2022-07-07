Every Prime Minister Who Has Served at Queen Elizabeth II's Pleasure

Churchill had previously served as Prime Minister from 1940 to 1945, then served as Leader of the Opposition while the Labour Party held the majority with Clement Attlee as party leader and Prime Minister. As a young monarch, Queen Elizabeth admired Churchill despite whatever differences in political beliefs they held. In a handwritten letter she gave Churchill upon his retirement, the Queen wrote that no other Prime Minister would "ever for me be able to hold the place of my first prime minister, to whom both my husband and I owe so much and for whose wise guidance during the early years of my reign I shall always be so profoundly grateful."

In another sign of her respect, Queen Elizabeth also broke royal protocol for Churchill's funeral, arriving early rather than being the last to arrive as is typical, because she wanted to be respectful of his family.