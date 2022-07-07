Boris Johnson Weathered Many Scandals Over the Years — Here Are the Highlights

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tendered his resignation on July 7, 2022, after more than 50 administration officials tendered their own resignations in protest of Johnson's failure of leadership. Despite surviving a vote of no confidence a month earlier over the Partygate scandal, party support for the Conservative Party member had deeply eroded, and a sexual misconduct scandal involving Johnson's deputy chief whip Chris Pincher sealed his fate.

Johnson hasn't been a stranger to controversy throughout his political career. Here are just some of the biggest scandals that have threatened to take Johnson down, starting with the straw that broke the camel's back.