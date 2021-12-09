Boris Johnson Took a Pay Cut When He Became the Prime Minister

Boris Johnson, a member of the United Kingdom's Conservative Party, worked as a journalist for The Times and The Daily Telegraph during his early career. At The Daily Telegraph, he also served as Assistant Editor, later becoming an editor at The Spectator. His political life began in 2001 with an appointment to Parliament, followed by eight years as London's mayor and becoming the Prime Minister in 2019.

Birthdate: June 19, 1964

Education: Eton College and Balliol College of Oxford

Spouse: Carrie Symonds Johnson (married 2021)

Ex-wives: Marina Wheeler (divorced)

Allegra Mostyn-Owen (divorced)