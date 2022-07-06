What’s Dean Cain’s Net Worth, 25 Years After He Hung Up Superman’s Cape?

And in March 2022, Cain told the Mansfield News Journal about Little Angels, a forthcoming movie he wrote, produced, directed, and starred in. “It’s the story of a college football coach who gets in trouble for being politically incorrect then gets suspended for the year and has to coach and do community service and having to coach a 13-and-under girls’ soccer team,” he said. “It’s a baby for me, it’s a living, breathing thing., I actually screen it for distributors next week.”