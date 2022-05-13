The CW Cuts Many of Its Shows — Is the Company Going Out of Business?

Given the number of shows that have been canceled, The CW employees in the writer's room aren't happy. We don't know how many writers were let go as a result of the shows being canceled. Several writer's room accounts have shared their feelings saying, "We just got some bad news: The CW has decided to cancel #Charmed, so our upcoming finale on June 10 will be our last episode. It sucks. No other way to put it. But we are SO proud of this final season and hope you'll stick around with us till the end."