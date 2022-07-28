Liz Truss Isn’t the Wealthiest U.K. Politician, Could Be Next Prime Minister
After it was announced that Boris Johnson would officially resign from his post as the U.K. prime minister in July 2022, Liz Truss was one of the first names to appear across headlines as a potential replacement. Truss, who has been serving as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs since September 2021, has an extensive political background.
Who is Truss and how much would her net worth rise if she were elected as the next prime minister?
Mary Elizabeth Truss (Liz Truss)
Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs
Net worth: $10 million (unconfirmed)
Before Liz Truss entered the world of politics, she held positions in the energy and telecommunications industry for 10 years.
Birthdate: July 26, 1975
Birthplace: Oxford, United Kingdom
Education: Studied philosophy, politics, and economics at Merton College in Oxford
Spouse: Hugh O’Leary
Kids: 2
What is Liz Truss’ net worth?
As the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, Truss carries the overall responsibility of overseeing all Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office business which includes:
- National Security Council (NSC)
- Cabinet
- The departmental portfolio and oversight of the ministerial team
- Intelligence party
- Strategy
- Honours
Truss accepted the role on September 15, 2021, and has been serving in it ever since. Prior to taking on that job, Truss served as Minister for Women and Equalities, a position she was assigned on September 10, 2019. Some of her duties as Minister for Women and Qualities included:
- Promoting equal opportunities for all.
- Creating equality policies that are “based on individual autonomy and dignity.”
While Truss’ political experience extends far beyond the previously mentioned roles (we’ll go more into detail on that later), let’s take a look at how much she has managed to grow her net worth. As of July 27, 2022, Truss’ net worth is said to be somewhere around £8.4m, which is equivalent to a little over $10 million, according to Money Transfers.
Although Truss’ net worth hasn’t been confirmed, she has held some prominent roles that support the speculation surrounding her wealth.
Liz Truss has held other political roles.
Truss is certainly a qualified candidate to serve as the U.K. prime minister given her background and experience. In 2006, Truss was elected as Counselor in Greenwich and continued working her way up in rank, eventually becoming the Conservative MP (Member of Parliament) for South West Norfolk in 2010.
Truss has served as Secretary of State for Education and Childcare, Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Lord Chancellor, according to her bio on the U.K. government website.
What issues will Liz Truss tackle if she serves as the U.K. prime minister?
Johnson’s resignation has given Truss and Rishi Sunak a fighting chance at being elected as the net prime minister. In a recent campaign video, Truss said that if elected, she plans to “drive change and get things done.” Some of the issues Truss intends on tackling include lowering taxes, gaining a firm grip on spending, and driving growth in the economy.
Truss also says she seeks to give people “the opportunity to achieve anything they want to achieve regardless of their background.” As prime minister, Truss also pledges to put more money in the pockets of British citizens. In the past, Truss has stood up for women’s rights and advocated for education. Truss to continue doing so should she be given the opportunity to succeed Johnson.