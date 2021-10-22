Could Donald Trump’s TRUTH Social Launch Make Him Even Richer?

Donald Trump's fortune is mostly based on his real estate and media businesses. Before becoming president of the U.S., he was best known as the owner of The Trump Organization, a real estate and licensing behemoth. He owns commercial and residential properties around the world, including golf courses in the U.S., Scotland, and Ireland.

Trump has also earned a lot of money through his TV appearances and other media engagements over the years. Prior to entering the presidential election, he hosted The Apprentice for over a decade and has appeared in several feature films and TV programs. Trump's contract with The Apprentice entitles him to 50 percent of all profits made by the show. In 2005, he earned a little less than $48 million. Trump received $197.3 million in earnings from NBC between 2000 and 2018 for The Apprentice.