Will Donald Trump Ever Be Indicted and Go to Jail?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Oct. 8 2021, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Former President Donald Trump remains hugely popular even after leaving the White House. He's quite controversial and polarizing as well. While many Trump fans expect him to not only run but win the U.S. presidential election in 2024, people on the other side of the political divide wonder whether he will ever be indicted and go to jail.
Talking of Trump running in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, he hasn’t denied the possibility. Trump has said that he will make the announcement at an appropriate time. Trump is legally eligible to run in 2024 even though some people question whether he will be healthy enough for the tedious demands of the White House.
What charges is Trump facing?
According to Justsecurity.org, Trump faces a total of 15 criminal cases after one of the cases related to Panama Hotel fraud closed. The more serious criminal investigations are mainly into his finances and his role in the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6.
Trump’s finances and taxes have always been an enigma. The Manhattan DA (District Attorney) investigated Trump’s finances during his presidency. Now, the office has access to Trump’s tax information.
So far, the criminal charges haven't been filed. According to the most recent update on the case in July, the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer Weisselberg were charged by the DA in a tax fraud case.
Trump’s role in the Capitol Hill violence
Trump faces five cases about his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot. The cases include an investigation by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine. However, no charges have been filed in the case yet. Two of the cases have been filed by Capitol Hill police.
The Capitol Hill riot was a blot on U.S. democracy, which isn't just the world’s oldest democracy but also a flagbearer of democracy and free world order. Even some of Trump’s supporters in the Republican party, including Vice President Mike Pence, weren't happy with Trump’s response to the Capitol Hill violence.
Trump and some of his followers think that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was rigged against them. Trump even called those who stormed Capitol Hill “patriots.”
Will Trump ever be indicted?
There's a high possibility of Trump getting indicted considering the number of cases against him, including serious ones related to financial misdoings, Capitol Hill violence, and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Will Trump ever go to jail?
Many Democrats and even some of Trump’s former colleagues think that he deserves to be in jail. Barbara Res, the former executive vice president for the Trump Organization, is among those who think that he needs to be behind bars. According to Res, Trump is “very deliberate, very measured, and very vengeful, and he doesn't follow the rules. He never did follow the rules."
What happens if a president goes to jail?
In U.S. history, a president—either sitting or former—hasn't gone to jail. However, from a legal standpoint, Trump could still run for the presidency and win despite being in jail. There have been a few instances where incarcerated people have run for president.
While there won’t be many legal hurdles for Trump to run for the presidency, there could be political fallout. While Trump’s indictment, especially in the Capitol Hill violence, might not deter Trump’s hardcore supporters, it could push the fence-sitters away. Looking at the U.S. election system, it’s the fence-sitters who decide who sits in the White House.
Overall, there are plenty of people who want to see Trump behind bars, while just as many people want him back in the White House. The legal troubles notwithstanding, the numbers on both sides could determine who sits in the White House after the 2024 election.