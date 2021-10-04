Who Might Run in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election?

Biden became the oldest U.S. president when he was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president in January 2021. When the next election takes place in November 2024, Biden will almost be 82 years old. Assuming that he runs in the election, he would be 86 by the end of his second term. Although Biden didn't have age on his side even in the 2020 election, he managed to win despite Trump’s “sleepy Joe” barbs.