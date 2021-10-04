Who Might Run in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election?By Mohit Oberoi, CFA
Oct. 4 2021, Published 9:03 a.m. ET
It’s still a long time before the mood really sets for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, the Republicans will fancy their chances amid Joe Biden’s plummeting popularity. Many people wonder who will run in the 2024 election. Will Trump be back?
First, it's too early to speculate on who will run in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. However, we can still look at some possible candidates.
Will Joe Biden run in 2024?
Biden became the oldest U.S. president when he was inaugurated as the 46th U.S. president in January 2021. When the next election takes place in November 2024, Biden will almost be 82 years old. Assuming that he runs in the election, he would be 86 by the end of his second term. Although Biden didn't have age on his side even in the 2020 election, he managed to win despite Trump’s “sleepy Joe” barbs.
Based on Biden's age, it isn't likely that he will run for the presidency in 2024. Biden has said that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 and added “that’s my expectation.” Meanwhile, over half of the respondents in a national poll by Quinnipiac University said that they don’t expect Biden to run in 2024. Only a third said that they expect him to run in 2024.
Will Trump run in the 2024 election?
The poll’s results showed that 49 percent think that Trump will run in 2024. Now, unlike two-term presidents who tend to go into oblivion, Trump has been active since he left office. While Trump doesn't have his Twitter account, which he used for those famous (or infamous) early morning tweets and barbs, he has been actively criticizing the Biden administration.
Trump hasn't ruled out running in the 2024 election. In a very “Trump way,” he has signaled that he might run in the 2024 election. Trump said that he would be making “an announcement at the right time.”
How old would Trump be in 2024?
Born in 1946, Trump is 75 years old currently. In 2024, he would be aged 78, which happens to be Biden’s current age. The argument would be that if Biden can run for the presidency at 78, so can Trump.
After Biden’s botched-up Afghanistan exit, many people think that Trump was better at dealing with the Taliban. However, Biden said that he only followed the deal that Trump made with the Taliban.
Will Kamala Harris run in 2024?
Kamala Harris made history when she became the first female vice president. The last time a vice president made a successful presidential bid was George W. Bush in 1988. Several things could go in her favor.
Which Republicans could run for the 2024 election?
Rick Scott, Niki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, and Marco Rubio could be among the Republicans who run for the 2024 elections. Former vice president Mike Pence is among the front runners for the 2024 contenders. Pence would bring with him the legacy of “Trump years” minus the Capitol Hill riots.
Which Democrats could run for the 2024 elections?
In the Democratic Party, if Biden or Harris don’t run for the 2024 presidency, Terry McAuliffe and Gavin Newsom could be the likely contenders. As things stand now, the race for 2024 contenders looks wide open and several politicians would fancy their chances of bidding for the position of the world's most powerful person.