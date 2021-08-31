What Deal Did Trump Make With the Taliban? Details, Explained

Trump, like Biden, wanted to see U.S. troops get out of Afghanistan, where they have been embroiled in a war with the Taliban since October 7, 2001. In 2019, Trump secretly invited Taliban leaders and then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Camp David for peace talks. But he canceled the meeting and called off peace negotiations after the Taliban admitted to an attack on Kabul that killed one U.S. soldier and 11 others.