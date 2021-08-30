63 U.S. Troops Died in Afghanistan Under the Trump Administration

After 13 U.S. service members were killed and 15 injured in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing at Kabul airport, rumors started circulating on social media about how many troops died in Afghanistan under former President Donald Trump versus President Joe Biden.

Evan Kilgore, a conservative from Dayton, Ohio, with 11,400 Instagram followers, posted on the site, “There wasn’t a SINGLE American casualty in Afghanistan the last year and a half of the Trump admin. The Taliban FEARED President Trump and KNEW he would annihilate them, if they breached their peaceful exit negotiation. The blood is on Biden’s hands.”

That isn't correct. The websites FactCheck.org and CheckYourFact.com were both quick to report the information was false. Both organizations work with Facebook to debunk misinformation shared on social media. Kilgore’s post has since been blocked by Instagram and labeled as false information.

During the entire Trump presidency, from January 2017 until January 2021, a total of 63 U.S. military service members lost their lives in the war in Afghanistan, reports the Defense Casualty Analysis System.

So, how many service members were killed under Trump? If you’re only looking at the past year and a half, from July 2019 to January 2021, then the total is 23 service members killed in the war in Afghanistan , according to data from the Defense Casualty Analysis System .

About 2,400 U.S. soldiers have died in the Afghan war.

A total of 2,400 U.S. soldiers have died in Afghanistan in the 20 years that the war has been going on. The war started on October 7, 2001, soon after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. George W. Bush was the U.S. President at the time.

In 2019, 23 service members were killed, and 11 were killed in 2020. No soldiers were killed in 2021 until the Aug. 26 suicide bomb attack, which was the deadliest day in Afghanistan for the U.S. military in a decade.

The violence came while U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan and the Taliban takes over control of the country’s government. President Biden has held steady on his deadline of Aug. 31 to have troops out of the war-torn country.