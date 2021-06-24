7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From President Biden's New Infrastructure Bill

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the White House has reached an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. The bill aims to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, and broadband.

The bill includes roughly $579 billion in spending but the source of the funding was at the center of the debates between Democrats and Republicans. “They have my word. I’ll stick with what we’ve proposed, and they’ve given me their word as well,” Biden said. “None of us got all that we wanted. I didn’t get all that I wanted. But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress.”