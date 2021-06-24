7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From President Biden's New Infrastructure Bill

7 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From President Biden's New Infrastructure BillBy Adam Goodpasture
Jun. 24 2021, Updated 7:23 p.m. ET
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the White House has reached an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. The bill aims to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, and broadband.
The bill includes roughly $579 billion in spending but the source of the funding was at the center of the debates between Democrats and Republicans. “They have my word. I’ll stick with what we’ve proposed, and they’ve given me their word as well,” Biden said. “None of us got all that we wanted. I didn’t get all that I wanted. But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress.”
Here are the key features laid out in Biden's infrastructure bill:
Significant projects and overhauls are planned in a broad range of industries that create jobs, build and repair outdated systems, and expand broadband access.
- $312 billion will go to transportation, with $109 billion invested in roads, bridges, and other major projects, $66 billion in passenger and freight rail, and $49 billion in public transit
- Only $15 billion will go toward electric vehicle infrastructure and electric buses and transit, a fraction of what Biden first proposed
- $266 billion into nontransportation infrastructure
- $73 billion allocated for power, $65 billion for broadband and $55 billion for water
Infrastructure stocks like these are poised to benefit from the new plan.
With such an influx of funding going into infrastructure, many companies stand to benefit from the added investment. Some stocks have already begun seeing steady inclines as the news has gained steam over recent weeks.
Caterpillar (CAT)
The leading heavy equipment manufacturer will undoubtedly see success as a result of any infrastructure plan that comes out of Washington.
Caterpillar’s stock was down this time last year, relying heavily on emerging markets that saw devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, although shares have steadily increased since.
Although shares are near highs for Caterpillar, futures look positive as more EMs get back online. With the addition of a massive U.S. infrastructure bill, projects will be looking towards Caterpillar to source their equipment.
Vulcan Materials (VMC)
The largest aggregate producer in the U.S., Vulcan Materials specializes in providing crushed stone, sand, and gravel to produce asphalt and concrete.
With a looming infrastructure bill aimed at repairing roads and bridges, investors can bet Vulcan is primed to score significant gains throughout the eight years of Biden’s plan.
United Rentals (URI)
United Rentals is one of the largest construction equipment rental companies in the country. URI seems like a good bet when anticipating an influx of infrastructure projects over the next several years.
Split into two sectors—general rentals and trench, power and fluid solutions—United Rentals covers a wide swath of plans in the package. General rentals are what one would expect, backhoes, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, boom lifts, etc. Trench, power, and fluid solutions specialize in equipment designed for underground work and fluid treatment, the kind needed for water and underground broadband projects.
Nucor (NUE)
Steel looks to be an in-demand commodity throughout the infrastructure package’s span. That being said, Nucor, the largest domestic steelmaker, is poised to be busy.
With an emphasis on sourcing U.S. products, Nucor has an advantage over larger, global steel companies. Vital to infrastructure, Nucor’s steel will prove to be a lasting force.
Crowne Castle International (CCI)
With millions of Americans working from home the past year, the need for fast and reliable internet has never been higher. That and the emergence of 5G technology has put building a modern communications infrastructure a major focus of the Biden Administration.
Crowne Castle International is one of the largest wireless tower real estate investment trusts (REITs). Even without the government spending bill, CCI looks bullish as wireless providers are racing to establish dominance over the 5G landscape.
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC)
One of the most diversified infrastructure stocks globally, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp., spans many sectors, including transportation, utilities, transportation, and data infrastructure.
Being a global company, it may not see as much growth without major infrastructure plans elsewhere. However, with a vast utility network in the U.S., it may be enough to lift its stocks.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
If investing in individual companies doesn’t fit your strategy, perhaps a more diversified approach will do the trick.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds about 100 infrastructure stocks. With a roughly $2 billion market cap, it has a better-than-most expanse ratio of 0.47 percent.
With about 65 percent of PAVE invested in industrial companies, 21 percent in materials, and a sizable amount in technology and utilities, PAVE may be a solid choice throughout the eight-year plan.