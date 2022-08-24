Lachlan Murdoch Carries Hefty Net Worth to Defamation Lawsuit

Murdoch is worth approximately $4.43 billion as of last year. This number will likely balloon when he inherits a portion of his father’s wealth. Rupert Murdoch (currently 91 years old) founded News Corp. in 1979 and maintains a net worth of $19.2 billion. Lachlan Murdoch will have to split money with at least his five siblings, but he still has plenty of money to maintain a position of power in the lawsuit.