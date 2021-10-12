Where did Suzanne Scott work before Fox?

In 2018, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott made history as the first female head of a major media organization. And in Oct. 2021, Fox handed Scott more years to continue running the business. What’s Scott’s salary and net worth after her Fox contract extension?

Fox News Media, a unit of Fox Corporation, operates Fox News Channel (FNC) and Fox Business. Advertising is its major source of revenue. For some time in 2021, Fox had an issue with MyPillow that led it to stop running commercials from the bedding company despite it being one of its top advertising clients. Fox News Media has thrived under Scott and has often been ranked the top cable news channel. Scott’s contract extension shows an endorsement of her work by the parent company.