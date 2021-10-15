Do the Murdochs Watch ‘Succession,’ the Hit TV Drama Their Family Inspired?

With a certain corporate family drama returning to HBO for its third season on Oct. 17, 2021, viewers once again want to know: Does Rupert Murdoch watch Succession ? After all, the Murdochs, the famous family behind News Corp , inspired the Emmy-winning drama—at least, partly.

(On the other hand, star Brian Cox colorfully shrugged off the comparisons at the 2020 Golden Globes, telling reporters, “I am playing Logan Roy. Logan Roy is totally our creation. Rupert Murdoch has f—k-all to do with it.”) Unfortunately, there’s no word on whether Rupert watches the show, but it certainly sounds like some of his family members do, including his wife and one of his daughters.

Elisabeth Murdoch loves ‘Succession’ but “finds it a little difficult at times,” according to Cox

Source: Getty Images Keith Tyson and Elizabeth Murdoch

In the press room at the 2020 Golden Globes, Cox said that he had recently bumped into a Murdoch family member while ordering a latte in a London café, reports Variety.

“Somebody tapped me on the show and said, ‘We’re loving your show. … I mean, my wife finds it a little difficult at times, but on the whole, she’s really, really enjoying it.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s good. Why is your wife finding it difficult?’ He said, ‘Well, my wife is Elisabeth Murdoch.’” Elisabeth, Rupert’s second daughter, married artist Keith Tyson in 2017.

Cox continued: “I said, ‘Oh, ah, well, yeah, I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘No, it’s fine.’ He said, ‘But can you go easy on her next season?’ I said, ‘We’ll do our best.’” Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy on Succession, also reported that Elisabeth was watching the show. “I have it on good information that she’s actually watching the show,” the actress told Town & Country in 2019.