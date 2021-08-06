South Park Settles $900M Movie Deal With ViacomCBS, Stock Responds

In 1999, fans of vulgar cartoons were graced with the movie South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, which went on to earn the Guinness Book of World Records spot for the most swearing in an animated movie (399 swear words, 128 offensive gestures, and 221 acts of violence, to be exact). Now, South Park creators have struck a deal for at least 14 films through ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC).

South Park creators sign on with ViacomCBS for another $900 million

South Park show creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have had consistent work for the last 24 years, a feat that they might not have expected when they first created the concept. The duo continues to write, direct, and voice most of the characters on the show—something that can't be said for pretty much any other show of similar caliber.

Now, ViacomCBS is putting its money where its mouth is and snagging the rights to at least 14 new South Park films, set to roll out exclusively on the Paramount+ streaming service. The movies will come twice a year for at least seven years. Other surprises will come out of the deal as well, like exclusive new content from Stone and Parker. Meanwhile, the South Park TV show will continue to run through season 30. For reference, season 25 will roll out next year.

As for how much all of this will be worth, South Park is looking at a $900 million price tag for the deal. The franchise has gained monetary value over the last quarter of a century.