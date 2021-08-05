Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Could Take Off After Its Q2 Earnings

After the company’s successful space flight, investors are eagerly awaiting its results for the second quarter of 2021, which are due on Aug. 5 after the markets close. Analysts expect the company to post a loss per share of $0.33, which is slightly higher compared to a loss of $0.30 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. It's also expected to post revenues for the first time since the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Analysts see the company reporting revenues of $300,000. While the commercial flights haven’t started for the company yet, it has a small revenue stream from research flights wherein it transports scientific R&D payloads on its spaceflights.