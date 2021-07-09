Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Is a Good Investment at a Lower Price

The short interest in SPCE stock has increased. According to Fintel, on July 8, around 24.2 million SPCE shares were sold short, which represents almost 28 percent of volumes that day. On July 7, about 6.7 million SPCE shares were sold short. The high volume of bearish bets suggests that it might be a target for a short squeeze.

SPCE stock is one of the most-mentioned stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. The bullish retail investors on social media sites think that SPCE could be the next GameStop.