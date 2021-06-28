Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Could Rise More As Reddit Takes Aim

According to MarketBeat, analysts' average target price for SPCE stock is $34.86, which is 38 percent below its current price. Among the 14 analysts tracking SPCE, nine recommend “buy,” five recommend “hold,” and none recommend “sell.” Their highest target price of $50 is 11 percent below the stock's current price, while their lowest target of $20 is 64 percent below. On Jun. 25, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak raised his target price on SPCE stock to $20 from $18 and maintained a “neutral” rating.