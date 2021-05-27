Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Is Rising, Good Time to Buy Now

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock has been volatile in 2021. SPCE stock has gained 36 percent in the last five trading days, but it's still 57 percent down from its 52-week high earlier this year. The stock is rising after the company’s successful spaceflight test on May 22. How’s the company’s outlook? Is it too late to buy SPCE stock at these prices? Should investors be cautious?