Dominion Sues Fox News for $1.6 Billion — Defamation Case, Explained

Perhaps one of the most headline-gripping controversies was the claim made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 election was being stolen from him. The claim led to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Many media outlets pushed the theory, such as Fox News. In particular, Fox News claimed that some voting machines were complicit in the alleged rigged election, namely Dominion Voting Systems. Now, Dominion is suing Fox.