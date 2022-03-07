What Does Billionaire Rupert Murdoch Own? Extensive List of Media Brands

Although many of Murdoch's newspapers and television stations are known for their right-leaning views on the news, Murdoch leaned a little more to the left in his early years. As a student in philosophy, politics, and economics at Worcester College in Oxford, England, Murdoch was known to his fellow students as "Red Rupert." He was a member of Oxford University's Labour Party of democratic socialists, and he even reportedly had a bust of Communist Party founder Lenin in his dorm room.