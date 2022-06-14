Diane Hendricks Is the Richest Self-Made Woman, Net Worth in the Billions
A decade and a half after roofing billionaire Ken Hendricks fell through a roof and died, Forbes has recognized Diane Hendricks as the richest self-made woman in the world for the fifth year in a row. Despite losing her husband, Hendricks has gone on to amass a major fortune.
According to Forbes, a self-made woman didn't come from inherited wealth. Here’s Hendricks’ net worth, plus how she made her fortune before and after her husband’s early death.
Forbes names Diane Hendricks the richest self-made woman yet again.
In its latest iteration of America’s Richest Self-Made Women list, Forbes has put Henricks at the top for the fifth year running. In 2022, Hendricks finds company in other major players, including Reese Witherspoon, who sold her production company Hello Sunshine to a Blackstone-backed group last year.
Hendricks founded roofing and building materials company ABC Supply in 1982 with her late husband. She continues to reside in Wisconsin, her home state.
Diane Hendricks is self made, but what does that mean?
Hendricks was born in 1947 to a pair of dairy farmers. One of nine sisters in her family, she eventually earned a high school diploma and got married, but divorced her first husband and married Ken 10 years later. For Hendricks, what started as a career selling custom-built homes turned into a fast-growing business venture on the backs of two married people.
Hendricks and her late husband launched ABC Supply on their own lines of credit. Today, ABC Supply is the largest wholesale roofing distributor in the U.S. (and one of the leading siding distributors, too).
Diane Hendricks
Founder of ABC Supply
Net worth: $12.2 billion
- Birthplace: Wisconsin
- Birth year: 1947
- Spouse: Ken Hendricks (died 2007)
- Education: Osseo-Fairchild High School
- Number of children: 7
Diane Hendricks's wealth fluctuates, but Forbes has kept her in the number one spot of the world's richest self-made women for five years running as of 2022. The pandemic-era housing and constriction boom has propelled her roofing business to new heights.
What is Diane Hendricks’ net worth and what does she do with her money?
Hendricks isn't a stranger to the Forbes list of wealthiest self-made women, but her net worth has grown a lot in recent years. As of June, Hendricks’ net worth is reported at $12.2 billion.
In addition to ABC Supply, Hendricks also owns Hendricks Holding Co., whose portfolio includes companies in transportation, recycling, industrial, real estate, healthcare, and other sectors.
At the time of his 2007 death, Ken had a net worth of $3.5 billion and was the 91st richest person in the U.S. However, he was notoriously thrifty and retained his midwestern values. Hendricks has seven children with her late husband.
By 2012, Hendricks had an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion. In 2021, that number had ballooned to $11.1 billion. Today, it’s even higher. According to Forbes methodology, Hendricks has a self-made score of nine out of 10, meaning she is primarily self-made but circumstantially received a helping hand.
Hendricks donates to Republican political campaigns (supporting the likes of Georgia's controversial representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who incorrectly blamed the tampon shortage on transgender people). Hendricks is also a philanthropist, supporting WisconsinEye, Beloit College, Stateline Boys & Girls Club, and more. She has poured a lot of money into Beloit, rebuilding entire blocks and bringing business into the state of Wisconsin, but maintains a philanthropy score of just one out of 10 according to Forbes.
Hendricks maintains her wealth despite past tax controversies, including failing to pay state income taxes for four years during the early 2010’s. She also underpaid property taxes on a fraudulently assessed multi-million dollar home.