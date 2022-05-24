None of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Introduced Bills Passed — a Look at Her Legislative Efforts

Here's a look at some of her bills in detail. The 21st Century Free Speech Act was introduced by Greene on April 28 of 2022. This bill largely focuses on the riddance of discriminatory actions on social media. Section two of this bill is headlined "Reasonable, Non-Discriminatory Access to Online Communication Platforms; Blocking and Screening of Offensive Material." It's possible that this bill may be tied to her temporary suspension on Twitter after one of her tweets landed her in hot water.