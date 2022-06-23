The Tampon Shortage Is Widespread, and There’s No End in Sight

According to Instacart, searches for tampons rose 13 percent week-over-week in the third week of June, reports CNN. As of June 19, the rate at which its personal shoppers were able to find tampons on store shelves dropped to 67 percent, to the lowest it had been since the early weeks of the pandemic. According to some reports, tampon stock in stores is standing at just 30 percent around the country, with Arkansas and West Virginia among the most affected states.