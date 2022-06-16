Has Inflation Peaked Already or Will It Get Worse in 2022?

Well, no one has a definitive answer. To understand how inflation could fare going forward, it helps to look at the current determinants of high inflation. High food, energy, and house prices have the greatest bearing on inflation. The ongoing worldwide food shortage has been one of the culprits. The monthly food price index from the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), which tracks prices of globally-traded food commodities, reported an increase of 12.6 percent between February and March to reach the highest level since its inception in 1990. While the index dipped slightly in the following months, it's still at a very elevated level.