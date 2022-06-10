Economic Crash Looks Likely — How to Prepare for a Recession

How has the economy reached this point? One of the biggest culprits is runaway inflation. The U.S. is seeing inflation levels unprecedented in the last four decades. This has been eating into people’s disposable income, which forms almost two-thirds of the U.S. economy. In order to combat high prices, the Fed has started on a path of aggressive tightening, which is putting pressure on the economy. As if things weren’t bad enough already, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has added fuel to the fire.