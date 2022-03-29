Top Recession-Proof Stocks Are Set to Thrive, Investors Take Note

Speculation of a possible recession has grown, and with various worldwide circumstances coming into play, concerns have increased. The last economic recession in 2009 lasted for nearly two years, which made it the longest recession since World War II. With shortages across all industries still persisting, Russia and Ukraine still feuding, and inflation rising steadily, the U.S. economy could be in for a wild ride. If so, what are some of the top recession-proof stocks to invest in?