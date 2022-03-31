How to Invest in a Recession: Stocks to Buy and Stocks to Avoid

Investing in ETFs or stock funds could also be beneficial during a recession. These funds offer the benefits of investing in a portfolio of stocks and provide diversification. If you can tolerate short-term volatility, you could potentially have some decent long-term gains since you can buy them for less money (relatively speaking) during a downturn. The S&P 500 index fund could be one of the well-diversified stock funds that could give you exposure to the market as a whole.