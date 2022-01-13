The 5 Best Dividend Stocks for 2022

Kinder Morgan’s long-term contracts help it maintain a predictable cash flow and a steady stream of dividends. The stock’s dividend yield sits at a very healthy 6.3 percent. Moreover, it has raised its quarterly dividend every year for the past five years, increasing it from $0.125 per share in 2017 to an expected $0.2775 this year. This all comes along with the company's solid balance sheet, which should support future dividends as well.