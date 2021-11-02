Coca-Cola Makes Its Largest Acquisition Ever, Buying Full Control of BodyArmor

Coca-Cola has continued to grow its plethora of assets, purchasing full control of sports drink brand BodyArmor. It's Coca-Cola’s largest acquisition ever, worth $5.6 billion. Coca-Cola had its eyes on BodyArmor for years and became its second-largest shareholder in 2018, purchasing a 15 percent stake in the company. What other companies does Coca-Cola own?

Late usiness mogul and NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the first investors in BodyArmor. He invested $6 million in the company in 2014 for a 10 percent stake, making him a majority shareholder at the time. With the sale of the company, Bryant’s estate will earn approximately $400 million.

BodyArmor’s rise to success in the sports drink industry

BodyArmor was founded in 2011 by Mike Repole and Lance Collins. At the time, the drink was unique among sports beverages, as it contained less sugar and sodium as well as more nutrients, including antioxidants, potassium, electrolytes, and vitamins A, C, and E. BodyArmor uses natural ingredients for flavoring and sweetening, including coconut water, while staying away from artificial sweeteners.

With many people finding the drink tastes better and offers more benefits than typical sports drinks, the success of BodyArmor took off. It has received investments from various celebrities and top companies.

