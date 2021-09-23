Inflation Is Good Sometimes—But Who Is It Good For?

Inflation means that the dollar is worth less than it used to be. During periods of high inflation, this point becomes even clearer. For people who owe money, that's a good thing.

If you owe money and decide to repay your debt amid heightened inflation, you're using funds that are less valuable than the money you initially borrowed. While it can be difficult to understand this when the dollar values are in front of you, knowing that you're actually getting a good deal can fuel your decision to pay off that debt quicker.