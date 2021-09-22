Stocks to Buy and Sell Ahead of the Fed's Monetary Policy Decision

Banking and financial services stocks like Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, and Wells Fargo can witness a significant rally. With a possible tapering and rate hike on the horizon, the core banking division is expected to witness an improved performance.

Several cyclical names usually tied to the economy from sectors like energy and industrials are well-positioned before a potential Fed tapering. Southwest Airlines stock gained the most during the 2014 taper out of any stock on CNBC Pro's list and rose 82.6 percent during that time. Alaska Air Group surged 45.5 during the previous tapering period and is expected to gain nearly 40 percent over the next 12-months. Healthcare stocks including Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Anthem, and Steris are also set to benefit.