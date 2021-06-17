Fed Policy Update and What Jerome Powell Said After the Meeting

As was widely expected, the committee left the interest rates unchanged near-zero levels as they have been since March 2020. However, the market moving statement that came from Powell was that the committee has raised its inflation expectations for 2021 and has brought forward the time frame for the next interest rate raises. The Fed raised its headline inflation expectation to 3.4 percent, which is one percentage point higher than its March projection. This change is likely due to the biggest rise in consumer prices in about 13 years for two consecutive months. The committee continues to see the inflation pressures as “transitory.”