Why Gas Prices Might Not Come Down Anytime Soon

The near-term outlook for crude oil looks bullish. The economy's continued upward momentum bodes well for global oil demand. Whereas Goldman Sachs expects Brent crude oil prices to rise to $80 by the end of 2021, considering their current momentum, that could happen earlier. Higher crude oil prices would mean higher gas prices in the U.S. in 2021.

Another factor to watch would be the global COVID-19 situation. If the situation worsens and lockdowns are reintroduced, crude oil prices and gas prices in the U.S. could come down. Also, if the Fed decides to begin tapering at its September policy meeting, it could pressure risk assets, including commodities such as energy.