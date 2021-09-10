What Are the Best Canadian Energy Stocks to Buy in September?

Suncor is the largest integrated energy company in Canada. The stock also formed part of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. However, Warren Buffett has exited the company. While Buffett might have given up on Suncor, it still looks a good buy, especially considering the current upwards momentum in energy prices.

Suncor Energy stock trades at attractive valuations and its NTM PE ratio is only about 7.1 percent. It pays handsome dividends and the current yield is 3.6 percent, which is over twice that of the S&P 500. Its median target price of $28.84 is a premium of almost 55 percent over the current prices. Among the 20 analysts that track Suncor, 15 rate it as a buy, while five rate it as a hold.